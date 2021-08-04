Selena Gomez calls out 'tasteless' TV show The Good Fight as it features jokes on organ transplants

Singer Selena Gomez on Wednesday called out jokes on organ transplants that are being aired 'for television shows'. Selena didn't name any show but said that writing jokes on the matter has sadly 'become a thing'. In 2017, Selena had got a kidney transplant amid her battle with lupus.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air." She added, "My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU."

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021





Her tweet comes after the comedy drama The Good Fight recently aired a scene on the singer's surgery. As per E! News, in season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This leads to a conversation on comedy and cancels culture.

During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad), Jay said it feels like you now "need a permission slip to tell a joke". He then wonders if there are any topics that are off-limits. "Um, necrophilia?" Jim replied. "No, that could be funny," Marissa responded. "Autism," said Jay and added, "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

E! News quoting a source reported, "If you watch the episode in full the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke. The reference is that her transplant is not something you can joke about."

This isn't the first time that the singer's kidney transplant has been brought up. In November 2020, Saved by the Bell reboot came under fire for scenes showing students gossiping over who donated the kidney and graffiti that read Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney. Francia Raisa had donated one of her kidneys to Selena.