Selena Gomez reveals she had the ‘biggest crush’ on this rapper when she was 5

Selena Gomez has revealed she had a huge crush on rapper Ice Cube during her childhood days. The 32-year-old singer made the confession during an appearance on the latest episode of Complex’s web series GOAT Talk on Wednesday. File photo of Selena Gomez(REUTERS)

Selena Gomez reveals she had the ‘biggest crush’ on Ice Cube

On the show, Gomez and singer Karol G discussed their “G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)” rappers, People magazine reported.

Opening up about her favourites in the entertainment industry, Gomez shared that Eminem was one of them as she “grew up listening to him.”

The beauty mogul and producer shared that her father was a DJ and used to remix various kinds of songs, adding that whenever she heard any of Eminem's songs, she used to “get so excited.”

Later on, she opened up on the show about her love for Ice Cube. Gomez said she had “the biggest crush on him” when she was a child.

“Can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on? Ice Cube,” said the singer, adding that she liked him when she was five years old.

Although she considered it “weird,” Gomez said she used to think that he would “protect” her. She noted that it was “simply” based on her childhood.

In reply to Gomez's revelation, Karol G could not help but start gushing about how much she liked it.

Meanwhile, the BICHOTA hitmaker shared that Eminem used to be her favourite childhood rapper, but her “G.O.A.T.” rapper now is Nicki Minaj.

She stated that Eminem was the first rapper in her life she was “super obsessed with.” But now she considers Nicki Minaj as “one of the best.”

Notably, Karol G collaborated with Nicki Minaj in 2019 for the single Tusa.

Additionally, Gomez also spoke about one singer with whom she looks forward to collaborating next.

When Karol G asked her to name the artist she most wants to collaborate with, Gomez answered that she wants to work with Ariana Grande.

“I don’t know, she’s... I love her era,” she added.

FAQs:

1. What's Ice Cube doing next?

He is all set to embark on the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour later this year.

2. Who is Selena Gomez currently dating?

She is currently engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. They released their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, earlier this year.

3. When did Selena Gomez appear on GOAT Talk?

She appeared on the show on Wednesday, June 25.