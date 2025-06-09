Selena Gomez's limited edition Oreo cookies drop this summer: Here's when and where to get them

Oreo has teamed up with Selena Gomez to drop a delicious new twist on its classic cookie. Now available in stores, the Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo Cookies are inspired by her favorite drink—horchata—offering fans something as bold and sweet as the popstar. Oreo and Selena Gomez launch Limited Edition cookies inspired by horchata.(@Oreo/X)

What to expect from Selena Gomez Oreo cookies?

According to Oreo, the Limited Edition Selena Gomez cookies feature a layer of chocolate and cinnamon-flavored crème stacked on top of sweetened condensed milk-flavored crème with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers. The cookie brand added that the limited edition new flavor “brings together Selena's passions and fandom into one deliciously dunkable bite."

In addition to the new flavor, Selena Gomez designed six unique cookie embossments as a tribute to her fans, including one that proudly reads “Selenators.” Oreo also revealed that one special cookie in every three packs features Gomez’s signature, marking the first time the brand has ever included an autograph on a cookie.

In a news release, the Good For You singer said, “Making my own OREO cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment.” It further read, “I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it,” as reported by USA Today.

When and where to get Selena Gomez Oreo cookies?

The limited edition Selena Gomez Oreo cookies have been available for presale in the U.S. since June 2 at www.Oreo.com/UnwrapTheCollab. They’ll begin hitting store shelves nationwide on June 9 and will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The new flavor will be available in Canada and Brazil on June 9, while it will hit the shelves in Australia and New Zealand on June 17.