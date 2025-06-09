Greta Thunberg 'kidnapped' on Gaza flotilla; videos show Israeli forces intercepting Madleen

Greta Thunberg, in a video posted on social media, said she and other members of the Freedom flotilla en-route to Gaza have been kidnapped by Israeli forces. This comes after the Daily Mail reported that several Israeli vessels surrounded the ship Madleen, prompting the crew to raise an alarm. Activist Greta Thunberg sits aboard the aid ship Madleen, which left the Italian port of Catania on June 1 (via REUTERS)

Thunberg shared a pre-recorded video appealing for international help.

Read More: Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla ‘attacked’? Crew claims drones dropped white substance on them

“My name is Greta Thunberg, and I am from Sweden,” she said in the clip. “If you see this video, we are being intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel. I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) confirmed that the Israeli military has boarded its Gaza-bound ship. The group posted a photo on Telegram showing members of the crew sitting inside the boat wearing lifejackets with their hands in the air. However, no Israeli Defense Force soldier could be seen in the photo.

The FEC had earlier said that the ship was 'under assault'.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. Israeli army have boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said.

“Quadcopters are surrounding the ship, spraying it with a white paint-like substance. Communications are jammed, and disturbing sounds are being played over the radio,” FFC added on its Telegram channel.

Israel has repeatedly said that it will stop the aid boat from reaching Gaza.

“I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the ‘Madleen’ flotilla does not reach Gaza,” Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said on Sunday.

Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested".

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Navy had directed the boat to change course as it approached "a restricted area".

"The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on social media.

"The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," the ministry added.