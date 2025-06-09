Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla ‘attacked’? Crew claims drones dropped white substance on them

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla, carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists, was allegedly attacked by drones that sprayed the vessel with a “white paint-like substance. The Madleen ship, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is on its way to Gaza carrying humanitarian aid.(AP)

“The 'Madleen' is currently under assault in international waters. Quadcopters are surrounding the ship, spraying it with a white paint-like substance. Communications are jammed, and disturbing sounds are being played over the radio,” the flotilla said in a post on Instagram.

Contact Lost

According to Al Jazeera, contact was lost with the Madleen after it was allegedly intercepted by Israeli commandos in international waters on Sunday.

Huwaida Arraf, co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement, confirmed that they too have lost contact with the vessel.

“Just moments ago, communication seemed to be cut,” Arraf told Al Jazeera from Sicily. “So, we have lost all contact with our colleagues on the Madleen.”

“Before that, we know that they had two drones hovering above them that dropped some kind of chemical on the vessel. We don’t know what that chemical was,” she added. "Some people reported that their eyes were burning. Before that, they were also approached by vessels in a very threatening manner.”

She added that the ship appeared to be surrounded by Israeli naval forces.

“The last we saw, were able to hear from them, they were surrounded… by Israeli naval commandos and it looked like the commandos were about to take over the vessel," she told Al Jazeera.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition shared a video reportedly filmed moments before the interception, showing the crew wearing life vests, hands raised, and throwing their phones into the sea.

The Madleen, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is en route to Gaza carrying humanitarian aid. Among the 12 activists on board is climate activist Greta Thunberg.