Israel asks military to stop aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg, GoT star from reaching Gaza

Israel's defence minister on Sunday vowed to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and eleven other activists, who have set sail to bring humanitarian assistance to the people in the Gaza Strip, from reaching the war-ravaged enclave. The ship also has a GOT star on board. Climate activist Greta Thunberg ahead of departure for Gaza.(AP)

"I instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen ... does not reach Gaza," Reuters quoted Defence minister Israel Katz as saying in a statement.

"To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza," he added.

The defence minister said on Sunday that Israel wouldn't allow anyone to break its naval blockade of the Palestinian territory, which he said was aimed at preventing Hamas from importing arms.

The boat Madleen – operated by the activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition -- embarked from the Sicilian port of Catania in southern Italy for the shores of the Gaza Strip on June 1. It is expected to reach the enclave’s territorial waters as early as Sunday.

The ship is reportedly carrying fruit juices, milk, rice, tinned food and protein bars to deliver to Gaza as the Palestinian territory plunges deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

This is the activist Group's second attempt to bring aid to Gaza using boats. Another attempt made last month by sea failed after another of the group’s vessels was attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters off Malta. The group blamed Israel for the attack, which damaged the front section of the ship.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has already warned that it won’t let the aid ship reach the enclave. Speaking to the Times of London, IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated that the Israeli military is "prepared to take action" to prevent the aid ship's arrival.

Who all are onboard the ship?

A total of 12 activists are on board. They are -

Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate activist

Rima Hassan, French-Palestinian Member of European Parliament

Yasemin Acar, Germany

Baptiste Andre, France

Thiago Avila, Brazil

Omar Faiad, France

Pascal Maurieras, France

Yanis Mhamdi, France

Suayb Ordu, Turkiye

Sergio Toribio, Spain

Marco van Rennes, The Netherlands

Reva Viard, France

Along with the activists, Irish actor and Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham is also on board the Madleen ship.