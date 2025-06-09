Maxine Waters tries to enter federal building in LA, gets the door slammed in her face| Video

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters arrived at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Los Angeles, on Sunday. When she attempted to enter the building, an officer slammed the door in the face. Congress Maxine Waters tries to enter the Federal Bureau of Prisons in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest.(AP)

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Waters can be heard saying she was there to “check on” SEIU President David Huerta, citing her “congressional authority” to do so.

In another clip, she is seen questioning a National Guard member: “Where is someone that’s in charge…an elected official has arrived to go in to check out what’s going on. Who can I speak to?”

Waters later spoke to the media outside the building, claiming that President Donald Trump was attempting to implement martial law.

Addressing Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard amid ongoing riots, Waters said, “I don't know why they are here with guns. What are they gonna do? Who are they going to shoot and for what. Are they going to shoot a kid running away just because they are afraid of him? Are they going to shoot protesters because you don't like what they are saying? Why the guns? Why are the guns here?”

She continued: “We are a sanctuary city and I know Trump doesn't like us. We know he is trying to use us as an example. He is trying to goad us so that he has the martial law. He also alluded to civil war and one point.”

On Saturday, Trump ordered the National Guard into Los Angeles amid widespread protests against immigration raids. The move came despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump addressed the situation on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, he said: "We’re gonna have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden."