Selena Gomez opens up about ‘baggage from past relationships’, admits making mistakes: ‘I was very reactive’

Singer and actor Selena Gomez is currently winning hearts with her new album, I Said I Love You First, alongside fiancé Benny Blanco. In a conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, the singer and actor spoke about the baggage from her past relationships and how her fiancé helped her navigate it, teaching her to trust again. Selena Gomez talks about making mistakes in her past relationships.

Selena Gomez on the baggage from her past relationship

Reflecting on her past relationships and being single for a long time, Selena recalled, "I think, for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine, I was very reactive. I think that's why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself. I think in the past, that's why I say to him all the time, ten years ago, it's not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you. I just wouldn't have been in the right headspace, and I don't think that you deserved what I had gone through before. So, I've learned a lot of lessons, and I've made mistakes, and... I just want this to be right."

Selena further revealed that in the past, she struggled with the need to always be right, something she believes many women can relate to. However, Blanco has made things "unbelievably easy" for her, especially in moments of frustration. She explained that when she reaches a point of agitation, he is quick to acknowledge her feelings, often reassuring her with phrases like, "I hear you, you're allowed to feel that." This approach, she added, has helped shift her mindset, moving her away from the anger she once felt in similar situations.

How Benny Blanco taught Selena to trust again

Selena also shared how Benny taught her to trust again, saying, "I think, you know, it's very hard for me. And like Benny said, in the beginning, it was very difficult for me to take trips away. It just makes me feel... once I understood and got to know him, and I wasn't afraid to tell him, like, 'Hey, I just want to make sure—it's not that I don't trust you—can you just text me before you go to your next thing?' And I was able to do that with him, and he wasn't combative, he wasn't like, 'Why don't you trust me?' It was just like, 'Yeah, I could totally do that.' And with that, day by day, I feel more and more open... and we're going to be separated again while I go shoot in New York, and yeah, I'm ready for it. I think it's doable, but it's not fun. Basically, he taught me to trust again."

Selena and Benny officially announced their engagement after dating for six months. The couple shared the joyous news with fans by posting a series of photos on Instagram on 11 December 2024, where the singer and actor was seen flaunting her engagement ring.