Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber in new album with fiance Benny Blanco?

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 22, 2025 12:14 AM IST

Selena Gomez's new album, I Said I Love You First, features tracks that seemingly reference her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez appears to have subtly thrown jabs at Justin Bieber on her latest album I Said I Love You First, which also features Benny Blanco. The album which was released on March 21 marks their first collaborative album together since the couple announced their engagement, last year.

Selena Gomez's new album with fiance Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, seems to feature jabs at Justin Bieber.(@selenagomez/Instagram, @justinbieber/Instagram)
Selena Gomez's new album with fiance Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, seems to feature jabs at Justin Bieber.(@selenagomez/Instagram, @justinbieber/Instagram)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie ‘fuming’ over Pamela Anderson after Oscar snub amid claims of smear campaign by Brad Pitt: Report

Gomez throws subtle jabs at Bieber

In one of her tracks titled How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten, Gomez sings You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah).” While the lyrics are always open to interpretation by the listener, Bieber cried a little over social media. The song also includes another set of lyrics, “Cause you walked in, big-ass grin / Talkin’ like we’re friends, honey, what were you thinkin’? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now.”

According to Genius.com, which is a lyrics breakdown website, “Look at you, just look at you now” a “similar interplay on words” which was used in one of her tracks titled Look At Her Now which was released in 2020. The song was believed to be about her break up with the Baby singer.

Gomez and Bieber’s relationship was famously tumultuous, with the pair first dating in 2010 and experiencing multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years. Their on-again, off-again romance officially ended in 2015, only for them to briefly rekindle things in 2017 before parting ways for good in early 2018 due to “trust issues.” He went on to marry Hailey Baldwin later that year. With the back-and-forth dynamics of their relationship, many fans believe Gomez’s track Don’t Wanna Cry from her fourth studio album is a reflection of the emotional rollercoaster of her romance with Bieber.

The lyrics of the song go, “Left the door wide open for the whole wide world to see you / Then you kiss her right in front of me like I’m not even there / I should cause a scene for s**t you’ve done to me / The saddest part is we both know that I would never leave,” as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Mystery deepens in Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's death as family blocks autopsy results

Other tracks that hint the troubled relationship between Gomez and Bieber

Younger and Hotter Than Me is also believed to reflect Bieber’s struggle between two women, with Gomez referencing a time when she was younger and more naive. The lyrics stated, “Begging for more / X on my hand drawn in Sharpie / Now I use my own ID.” Genius.com explained that the X drawn on the hand refers to the symbol used at the clubs to mark someone as underage.

However, the Wolves singer issued a disclaimer during an interview with Spotify, “The whole album isn’t just about my life,” as reported by Page Six.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On