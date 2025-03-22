Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber in new album with fiance Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez appears to have subtly thrown jabs at Justin Bieber on her latest album I Said I Love You First, which also features Benny Blanco. The album which was released on March 21 marks their first collaborative album together since the couple announced their engagement, last year. Selena Gomez's new album with fiance Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, seems to feature jabs at Justin Bieber.(@selenagomez/Instagram, @justinbieber/Instagram)

Gomez throws subtle jabs at Bieber

In one of her tracks titled How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten, Gomez sings You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah).” While the lyrics are always open to interpretation by the listener, Bieber cried a little over social media. The song also includes another set of lyrics, “Cause you walked in, big-ass grin / Talkin’ like we’re friends, honey, what were you thinkin’? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now.”

According to Genius.com, which is a lyrics breakdown website, “Look at you, just look at you now” a “similar interplay on words” which was used in one of her tracks titled Look At Her Now which was released in 2020. The song was believed to be about her break up with the Baby singer.

Gomez and Bieber’s relationship was famously tumultuous, with the pair first dating in 2010 and experiencing multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years. Their on-again, off-again romance officially ended in 2015, only for them to briefly rekindle things in 2017 before parting ways for good in early 2018 due to “trust issues.” He went on to marry Hailey Baldwin later that year. With the back-and-forth dynamics of their relationship, many fans believe Gomez’s track Don’t Wanna Cry from her fourth studio album is a reflection of the emotional rollercoaster of her romance with Bieber.

The lyrics of the song go, “Left the door wide open for the whole wide world to see you / Then you kiss her right in front of me like I’m not even there / I should cause a scene for s**t you’ve done to me / The saddest part is we both know that I would never leave,” as reported by Page Six.

Other tracks that hint the troubled relationship between Gomez and Bieber

Younger and Hotter Than Me is also believed to reflect Bieber’s struggle between two women, with Gomez referencing a time when she was younger and more naive. The lyrics stated, “Begging for more / X on my hand drawn in Sharpie / Now I use my own ID.” Genius.com explained that the X drawn on the hand refers to the symbol used at the clubs to mark someone as underage.

However, the Wolves singer issued a disclaimer during an interview with Spotify, “The whole album isn’t just about my life,” as reported by Page Six.