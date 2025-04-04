Menu Explore
Eminem becomes grandpa as daughter Hailie Jade welcomes baby boy, fans gush over child's middle name

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 04, 2025 11:06 PM IST

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the child's middle name was after Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Eminem is a grandfather now! The legendary rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock. Taking to social media on Friday, the 29-year-old shared a couple of photos of her baby boy, his name, and birth date.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, welcomes first child with her husband, Evan McClintock(YouTube)
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, welcomes first child with her husband, Evan McClintock(YouTube)

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers welcomes first child with husband Evan McClintock

“Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” Mathers captioned the post shared to her 3.9 million Instagram followers. The photos also reveal that the baby was born on March 14 and has the sweet name Elliot Marshall McClintock.

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer's kids Mercedes and Jack address ‘extraordinary’ dad's tragic death

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the child's middle name was after Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. The Just a Little Shady podcast host's homage to her father left the Rap God hitmaker's fans emotional.

Netizens rushed to the comment section to congratulate Mathers on her first child and gushed over the child's name. “Not me tearing up at the middle name like I'm related,” one fan wrote. “His name is EM&M,” a second pointed out, while a third said, “His middle name im crying he’s so precious.”

Last October, the 52-year-old rapper announced Mathers' pregnancy in a heartwarming music video for his 2024 track, Temporary featuring Skylar Grey. The video featured the emotional moment Eminem found out his daughter was expecting a child.

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori ‘ignored’ Kim Kardashian when she ‘reached out’ after Kanye West split

In the video, the then-pregnant Mathers presented her father with a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” written on the back. She then showed Eminem her sonogram photos, which left the rapper visibly emotional. The podcaster later shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram, sharing photos from her maternity shoot.

