Shah Rukh Khan’s Aankhein Khuli crosses borders as Chinese star Liu Yuning croons it during livestream

Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning recently surprised fans with an unexpected Bollywood tribute that has now gone viral across social media. During one of his livestreams, the popular star performed parts of Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi song Aankhein Khuli Ho from Mohabbatein, instantly catching the attention of fans in India and across global fandom spaces. Liu Yuning sings Shah Rukh Khan’s Aankhein Khuli during livestream

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A surprise during livestream Known for frequent interactions with fans through long livestreams, Liu Yuning decided to switch things up during his recent broadcast. Much to everyone’s surprise, the singer began performing ‘Aankhein Khuli Ho’, the beloved Bollywood track originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Fans especially appreciated that he tried to sing the Hindi lyrics rather than just hum the tune. While the pronunciation wasn’t perfect, viewers praised the effort and sincerity behind the performance, calling it both wholesome and unexpected.

Since the livestream happened on Weibo, many international fans could not access it directly. However, Liu Yuning’s fandom community quickly stepped in to share clips across platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit.