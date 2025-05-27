Shakira has a nasty fall on stage during concert, still carries on with gig; fans say: 'She handled it wonderfully'

Shakira suffered a nasty fall at her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour when the pop star slipped and fell on the stage during her performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. However, she regained composure almost immediately, earning praise from fans. Shakira took a fall while performing in Montreal on May 20.

(Also read: Diljit Dosanjh reveals Shakira's last-minute wardrobe disaster before Met Gala debut: ‘I knew we would get late')

Shakira falls on stage in Montreal

The Hips Don't Lie singer was performing her iconic number Wherever Whenever on May 20, when she suddenly took a fall. A video has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the 48-year-old was performing with full energy but suddenly lost her balance and slipped on the stage.

However, the professional that she is, the star quickly gained her composure and smiled while continuing her performance as if nothing had happened.

Fans react

As soon as the video surfaced, fans of the 48-year-old star showed their concern and also applauded her for her quick recovery. One fan wrote, "But like the Queen that she is, she took the bull by the horns and reacted super well". Another fan said, 'She even has class when falling.' A third fan wrote, "She handled it wonderfully!!!". A fourth fan was concerned and said, "This time she hit hard but as always she came out of the accident unscathed". A fifth one chimed in, "A true professional, women don't cry". Another fan commented, "Mamacita, always so resourceful and with the best disposition, a true artist "

Shakira's recent health scare

Back in February, Shakira was forced to postpone her shows in Lima, Peru, due to a health issue. According to Billboard, the popstar posted an update on her Instagram that read, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today."