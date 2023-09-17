‘She a real bad’, Selena Gomez posts adorable vacay selfie with BFF Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have an incredibly strong friendship that their fans truly admire. Recently, on a Saturday, the Who Says singer shared two selfies on her Instagram, featuring herself and her best friend enjoying a meal with a scenic seaside view in the background at Swift's Rhode Island estate.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Fun Beach Vacation (Selenagomez Instagram)(Instagram )

In these photos, Swift can be seen holding her arms up to capture the shots from a higher angle, showcasing the beautiful blue sky and the oceanic view behind them. In the first picture, Gomez rests her chin on Swift's shoulder, and both of them share smiles and laughter as they pose.

In the next picture, Swift turns to the side and kisses Gomez's cheek, while Selena makes a playful kissy face. Gomez captioned the post with the opening lyrics to Doja Cat and Saweetie’s 2021 collaboration, Best Friend, showcasing the bond the two stars share.

The duo was also seen a few days after their meet-up at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Selena shared an adorable photo of herself and Swift on her Instagram Story. In a humorous manner, Gomez commented on her facial expression, saying, "She looks stunning. I look constipated. Typical."

Both of these talented women have achieved significant success at the award shows. Swift took home nine awards, including the prestigious video of the year for Anti-Hero, while Gomez, along with Nigerian singer Rema, won the award for best afrobeats for their track Calm Down.

Swift showed unconditional support for Gomez during the event by constantly jumping, cheering, and blowing kisses to her best friend as she and Rema took the stage to accept their award.

She recently celebrated Gomez's latest single, Single Soon, by sharing an Instagram Story featuring clips from the music video, along with a heartfelt message expressing her everlasting enjoyment of the song.

Gomez revealed earlier this month that they always share their music with each other before releasing it to the public. She spoke about playing Lose You to Love Me for Swift, showcasing Taylor's support and friendship.

The two also looked back on their long history together, with Gomez recalling the moment Taylor first played her Love Story in a hotel room, expressing the nostalgia and the feeling of growing up alongside her best friend.

Taylor is set to begin the Eras Tour around March 17th and is currently trying to channel her inner self by staying close to loved ones and taking time off from her busy schedule as a superstar.