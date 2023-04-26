Shibani Kashyap: ‘Hate wave for Bollywood is a pity, should not happen like that’

Shibani Kashyap has several hit and popular songs to her credit and has been mesmerising fans for over two decades. In a rare opportunity, Hindustan Times caught up with Shibani and her mother Dr Punam Kashyap for an exclusive interview. The mother-daughter duo talked about their love for music, how the singer first sang a song while still in her mother's lap, and more. (Also read| There are camps in Bollywood, they have their set singers: Shibani Kashyap)

Shibani Kashyap has delivered several memorable songs.

Talking about how the industry has changed over the past few years, Shibani said, "It used to be very Bollywood-centric earlier. If a singer had not sung a song (in films), she would not be recognised as a recording singer. Now, what happened in the pandemic, (was that) it gave the opportunity to many independent singers so they could release their songs without a film. (It was) just music for the sake of music. Music really flourished in the past couple of years. We have artists like Prateek Kuhad, and so many more, whose songs are topping the charts. It is very encouraging."

She added, "It is not easy for every singer to really get into Bollywood.. I have been fortunate enough to have had a great experience with Bollywood also. And I have maintained my career as an independent musician as well. I am not really a part of the rat race. I am an independent music maker. I like to collaborate with artists, but I am also standalone - I can just make my own music and present it to the world. Every industry has its own challenges and Bollywood has been amplified so much. That sort of hate wave for Bollywood...it is a pity. It should not happen like that."

She further said that Bollywood is a major part of the Indian identity outside the country. "When you go abroad, Bollywood is loved so much. It truly is the pride of our country. When you go to countries like Uzbekistan or Egypt where I recently went for a performance. Bollywood songs like Raj Kapoor's Awara, or Mithun Chakraborty's Jimmy Jimmy are anthem songs. Bollywood has given us so much. Ups and downs may have been here. I must add once again that I am not a part of the rat race. I make my own music and I am happy that I have my own set of fans and followers who have been supporting me for all these years."

Shibani Kashyap (right) with her mom.

Shibani was in the national capital to attend an award ceremony where she was accompanied by her mother Dr Punam Kashyap. Shibani was also honoured with the W20 Women Achievers award at the event. Asked about the first time she realised that Shibani loves music, Punam said, "She was just a year and a few months' old when we went to watch a movie. This was ages ago. The film had a song - Chanda O Chanda (from the film Lakhon Mein Ek). When we stepped out, she was in my lap and she was singing the song so beautifully. Of course, she did not know the words but the tune and all was perfect. My husband and I had tears in our eyes and we told ourselves 'here, we have a singer in our house'."

Asked if the family resisted Shibani taking to music as her profession, Punam added, "Yes, to some extent. Yes, of course. But passion overrides all. We could see, at least I did, that it (music) was her calling. We had resistance from my in-laws and husband initially because they were all from the old school of thought, but I knew I had to support her. And I did, in my own quiet sort of way." Talking about the best quality that Shibani has, Punam said it is "humility and sincerity".

Asked about the harshest critique she received from her mom, Shibani also said that her mom Punam criticises the smallest of flaws in her music. "Every single time I sing (my mom criticises me in the harshest way). Let me tell you that she (mom) is a trained singer and holds a doctorate in classical music. So even the slightest change in the sur gets the biggest flak from her." Much like every Shibani Kashyap fan, Punam said that Sajna Aa Bhi Ja (from the 2003 film (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II) remains her favourite song that her daughter has sung. Dr Punam is an educationist who currently serves as the Director of Education at Delhi World Foundation and runs 65 schools under the foundation.

