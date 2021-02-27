IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
music

Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent

Singer Shilpa Rao says that the motive and entire effort behind creating a song is to always make it your own, relatable for anyone who listens to it.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:34 AM IST

Her Bollywood discography is full of chartbusters such as Ghungroo (War, 2019) and Manmarziyaan (Lootera, 2013), and she has sung for the biggest of stars. Yet Shilpa Rao doesn’t see either playback singing or independent music better than the other.

“Music is music, I don’t look at it as what it is for, I always look at the recording or song as it is. The effort is to always make it your own, relatable for anyone who listens to it,” she reasons.

Her latest project, Roz Roz in collaboration with the band The Yellow Diary, was an independent one. Revealing how it all came together, she tells us. “I know them for many years now. In 2020, the lockdown started, and we had a conversation to do this. We kept going back and forth with recordings, and finally, after working on it for 10 months, it is out. It’s been a long journey as artists to collaborate, and it was a good one.”

Having been around for almost 15 years, Rao has witnessed a lot of changes in how audiences consume music, and even look at platforms as consumers. From a time when Bollywood music was everything people knew, to now artists releasing music independently, she is only happy with the change.

“I think with developing nations, it takes its own time. We’re in a place where in the 1990s, nobody would have ever thought that independent artistes will create music. In the 2000s, we saw things grow bit by bit. I still remember, the first few seasons of Coke Studio, it was such a struggle to even make it happen for people creating it, not even artists. I am sure it must have gone through so much struggle to make that property happen,” recounts the singer.

The 36-year-old is glad that today, there are independent artistes who’re known for their songs and music that has nothing to do with films.

“Maybe in the next five years, it will get better, I hope it does. One thing we learnt in 2020 was that art saves the day, and it can come in any form,” Rao concludes on a hopeful note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
music

Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Singer Shilpa Rao says that the motive and entire effort behind creating a song is to always make it your own, relatable for anyone who listens to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
music

When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
music

BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas revealed most songs on Spaceman are about Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas' Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
Billie Eilish is all set to release new music.
music

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Grammy-winning songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. Her film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will release on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Payal Dev (sourced)
Payal Dev (sourced)
music

Payal Dev: Music is my world

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Known for songs like ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi…’, music composer and singer Payal Dev believes that music is for one and all, as it has no biases at all
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
BTS singer Jungkook flaunts his blue hair colour.
music

BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
music

Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
music

BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
music

BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
music

BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
On the occasion of their BE Essential Edition's release, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a VLive session. The group said they missed the ARMY, spoke about their holidays and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
music

Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
After Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Twadda Kutta Tommy, Yashraj Mukhate is breaking the internet with his latest composition, Pawri Ho Rai Hai mashup, and he says the video is breaking his own personal records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
music

Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sharing her songs to cash in on the latest trend--'Shweta mic off kar', Shweta Pandit also posted a pic from her wedding, joking, 'Do not say such things, Pandits also got married!'
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac