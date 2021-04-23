Shravan Rathore's son says parents tested Covid-19 positive after Kumbh Mela visit: 'Never expected such tough times'

Music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan's Shravan Rathore died on Thursday of complications related to Covid-19. Now, Shravan's son Sanjeev has revealed that Shravan had tested positive after visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with his wife.

Sanjeev said that he, his brother and his mother have also tested positive. While he and his mother are still recuperating from the disease, his brother is allowed to go out and arrange for the funeral of their father.

"We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father," he told Indian Express.

Sanjeev also refuted rumours about hospital making things difficult for them. “There were some rumours that the hospital is not giving us our father’s body following an issue with billing, but it is untrue, the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they could to help my father,” he added.

Shravan was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last in the hospital. "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," Sanjeev told PTI.

Several actors and singers took to social media to pay tributes to the composer. "Very sad to hear of the passing of Shravan ji. His music will live on forever. Deepest condolences to his family. #ShravanRathod #NadeemShravan," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"Heartbroken to hear about #ShravanRathod's passing this morning. Your name will live on forever through your timeless melodies. Thank you for your music & for being a part of my journey with Saajan, Raja & more films. My deepest condolences to the family & friends in grief," wrote Madhuri Dixit. Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shravan (and Nadeem) walked 30 years alongside me in my career with the evergreen album for Phool Aur Kaante. Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family. #Shravan."