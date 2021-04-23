Tabassum dismisses rumours about her death: 'I'm fine and with my family. Rumour is absolutely false'

Veteran actor and talk show host Tabassum on Friday dispelled rumours about her death. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (I'm fine, healthy and with my family because of your good wishes. The rumour that is going on about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you are stay safe inside your homes)."

Recently, she recovered from Covid-19 and came back home from the hospital, her son Hoshang Govil had told news agency PTI. Hoshang had also shared a picture of the 76-year-old actor being wheeled out of the hospital, flashing a victory sign. "With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior...God is great," Hoshang had said.

He had said, "We were so careful, no one was allowed in our premises and yet this happened. We don't shoot outside because of COVID-19 and were shooting at home. But thankfully she is better now. Once she's back, she is going to release a message for her fans on her social media."

Hoshang had also dismissed rumours that Tabassum was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. He had also stated that the actor has no underlying medical condition. "I am disgusted. How can people spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer's? She has no underlining disease. This is fake news and absolutely disrespectful. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes," he had said.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, a long-running show on Doordarshan. She also hosted the show Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon, based on the golden era of Hindi cinema.

She began her career as a child artiste, working in films like Deedar in 1951, in which she played the younger version of Nargis. She also acted in the 1952 classic Baiju Bawra, which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.

