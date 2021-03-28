Home / Entertainment / Music / Shreya Ghoshal cradles her baby bump, says 'experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life'. See pic
Shreya Ghoshal cradles her baby bump, says 'experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life'. See pic

Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Shiladitya, also described pregnancy as "the divine miracle of God".
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday shared a post on her social media handle cradling her baby bump and calling her pregnancy period the "most beautiful phase of my life". Taking to Twitter, Shreya, who is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladitya, also asserted it was "the divine miracle of God".

On March 4, 2021, she announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself. Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." In the picture, Shreya is seen posing in her balcony wearing a vibrant blue dress.

Fans showered her with good wishes then. "Congratulations mam," wrote one. "Omgeee Congrats Queen," wrote another. Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015. They are childhood sweethearts.

The singer has been busy during the Covid-19 lockdown as she was making new music with her brother, Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, “Things happen when you want them to happen. The lockdown and quarantine last year made me go into an introspective mode and think what I really want to do musically. This idea stemmed from there. I want to do something which would make me foray in my roots in classical music. I want to take it forward to the generation that follows me. I didn’t want to make it sound like a clichéd classical piece, but a new age experience."

On March 12, the singer celebrated her 37th birthday. Shreya is married to her childhood friend, an engineer by profession, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu Bengali wedding ceremony in 2015.

Shreya recently revealed about Shiladitya's romantic proposal on the chat show Yaar Mera Superstar 2 on Zoom. The duo had gone to Goa for a friend's wedding but till then she had no idea about Shiladitya's plans to propose to her.

Shreya had said, "I remember just to get the ring box out, he said 'squirrel'. I was like a fool and kept looking 'where is the squirrel?'." The singer continued looking for the squirrel while Shiladitya pulled out the ring. "It was cute and funny, I remember it," she had added.

