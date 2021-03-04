IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha joins her birthday celebrations, Shreya Ghosal expecting first child

From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi based on Telgi stamp paper fraud

Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

(Read full story here)

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!"

(Read full story here)

Swara Bhasker showers praises on Taapsee Pannu as IT raids conducted at her house: 'Stand strong warrior'

Hours after Income Tax raids were conducted at residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker tweeted about her appreciation for the Thappad star. The IT raids were conducted at premises linked to Taapsee, Anurag and his partners at the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son last month, were visited by their close friends on Wednesday evening. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who also joined them, shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her at her birthday bash

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.

(Read full story here)

shraddha kapoor kareena kapoor taapsee pannu scam 1992 the harshad mehta story swara bhasker

tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
bollywood

Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt could not relate to many people in the 1990s. The actor, who did fewer films than her contemporaries, said she followed her heart and took up projects she 'could live with'.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of Bhediya met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, before kicking off the shoot of the film.
bollywood

Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
“I was planning a surprise birthday celebration for my father since last year,” says an excited Rakul Preet Singh, who took a break from her packed schedule, and came to Delhi just for a day for to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday on March 2
