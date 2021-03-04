Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha joins her birthday celebrations, Shreya Ghosal expecting first child

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi based on Telgi stamp paper fraud

Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

(Read full story here)

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!"

(Read full story here)

Swara Bhasker showers praises on Taapsee Pannu as IT raids conducted at her house: 'Stand strong warrior'

Hours after Income Tax raids were conducted at residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker tweeted about her appreciation for the Thappad star. The IT raids were conducted at premises linked to Taapsee, Anurag and his partners at the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son last month, were visited by their close friends on Wednesday evening. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who also joined them, shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her at her birthday bash

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON