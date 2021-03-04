Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha joins her birthday celebrations, Shreya Ghosal expecting first child
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi based on Telgi stamp paper fraud
Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.
(Read full story here)
Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'
Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!"
(Read full story here)
Swara Bhasker showers praises on Taapsee Pannu as IT raids conducted at her house: 'Stand strong warrior'
Hours after Income Tax raids were conducted at residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker tweeted about her appreciation for the Thappad star. The IT raids were conducted at premises linked to Taapsee, Anurag and his partners at the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films.
(Read full story here)
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son last month, were visited by their close friends on Wednesday evening. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who also joined them, shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram.
(Read full story here)
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her at her birthday bash
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
(Read full story here)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra
- Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'
- Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'
- Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox