Internet reacts to Shweta Mohan's ‘insensitive’ post after AR Rahman's Chennai concert incident: Whitewashing his image

Following the fiasco around AR Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam concert, Shweta Mohan came out in his support on X, formerly known as Twitter. The singer is among the event's singers. She replied to a post from an audience who said she was groped during the event. However, her post did not go well with the internet users who accused her of ‘whitewashing’ AR Rahman's image, after the incident. Also read: AR Rahman's daughters defend him amidst trolling for Chennai concert fiasco: ‘Think before you speak’

Shweta Mohan reacted to Chennai concert tweet

Shweta Mohan tweeted regarding AR Rahman's Chennai concert fiasco.

Shweta responded to a tweet which read, “Woke up to having such a weight in my heart. The unsafe feeling I have today is haunting me. One of the people who groped me, literally looked into my eyes when I just asked him for the way and move. I'm exhausted.” The post also came with a video of someone whose hands were visibly shaking after the Sunday concert.

Extending solidarity with the survivor, Shweta Mohan wrote, "Unable to ignore this tweet. For an icon who has stood for peace, love and humanity all his life, it is extremely unfortunate that this has happened at his concert where the music has always eased the pain for all attending.

“Does ARR Sir deserve such perpetrators as fans attending his concert? He deserves better, way better. In every concert, he dedicates a song especially to women as a reminder to every man of the respect he needs to carry for every woman. But Alas! Stay strong, #Singapenne!! We live in a heinous society. My heart goes out to you. Sending you energy to help overcome this and rise again! Unakkaaga Neeye Udippaai Amma.”

Internet reacts to Shweta Mohan post

Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comment section, “He did this in Singapore, Malaysia and now he's doing it here! You guys don't stand for people. You clowns. Take accountability and responsibility instead of whitewashing his image.” “Then ask your ARR sir to issue an apology and refund the tickets, it's very simple,” added another. An excerpt from someone else's comment read, “Highly insensitive and tone deaf post.”

AR Rahman concert in Chennai

It happened on Sunday when Rahman performed at a concert titled Marakuma Nenjam at Adityaram Palace in Chennai. Due to organisers' mismanagement, tickets for the concert were oversold almost twice over, which resulted in a stampede-like situation at the venue. Many women even shared accounts of molestation and groping they suffered due to the overcrowding on social media.

Rahman later addressed the situation on X and said, “Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap. @BToSproductions @actcevents.”

