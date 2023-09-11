AR Rahman concert in Chennai earns flak for poor audio, no chairs, anxiety and panic among fans due to poor management

The AR Rahman concert held in Chennai on Sunday turned out to be a disaster for his fans who flooded social media, blaming poor management. Many said the volume was too low, barely audible to those who were away from the stage. Many shared experiences of suffering panic attacks and anxiety due to overcrowding and promised that they would never attend an AR Rahman concert despite being his biggest fans. There were also reports of people with tickets being turned away from the venue. Some even tore their tickets in rage. Also read: AR Rahman talks about next-level infrastructure after cancelling Chennai show over unfavourable conditions, TN CM reacts Fans at AR Rahman concert in Chennai on Sunday were left disappointed with the management.

Fans destroy tickets, complain of fights at concert due to poor management

Film trade analyst shared a fan video and wrote, “Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people.” Sharing another video from the show, an upset fan wrote, “Very badly organised concert. Waste of money. Energy. Felt a huge sense of betrayal. I was feeling so stressed than good vibes because of so many fights and shit that was going around! Unfair max was No proper sound! #actcevents #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRConcert @arrahman.”

Stampede like situation, bad audio, panic among fans

Another wrote, “Paid 15k for this shit view. Almost died in the stampede. People were overflowing from every f****ng corner. No chairs for anyone. No audio for anyone. Well orchestrated shitshow @arrahman. Never ever attending your concert. Ever.” Many shared videos of asking AR Rahman fans to not come to the concert in case they were on the way.

A fan shared a few videos of people complaining about the arrangement and wrote, “It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu (can't forget). A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it.”

A fan shared a picture from the show,

A person with a Gold ticket.

The situation wasn't any different for those who got some of the best seats. Sharing his experience, a person tweeted, “I am Devastated. AR Rahman is literally the only artist I look up to. He's everything to me. I love him with all my heart. BUT, I got trampled and had a full blown anxiety attack and a breakdown even though I bought Gold tickets. I cannot begin to imagine what others went through.”

AR Rahman has not commented on the same. He is an Oscar-winning music composer known for his work in films like Ponniyin Selvan series, Enthiran, Sivaji: The Boss, Rangeela, Bombay, Taal, Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire.

