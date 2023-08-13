Home / Entertainment / Music / AR Rahman talks about next-level infrastructure after cancelling Chennai show over unfavourable conditions, TN CM reacts

AR Rahman talks about next-level infrastructure after cancelling Chennai show over unfavourable conditions, TN CM reacts

ANI |
Aug 13, 2023 07:42 AM IST

AR Rahman shared tweets after cancelling his Chennai show. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin replied to AR Rahman after he spoke about the infrastructure of the city.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s concert was scheduled to take place in Chennai on August 12. But due to bad weather, it has been postponed. The musician took to Twitter to inform his fans about the same. (Also Read | AR Rahman on nepotism: ‘If my kids aren’t into it, this entire place is going to become a godown’)

AR Rahman composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial Roja.
AR Rahman wrote, “My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI.”

After Rahman dropped the post, he received comments from his fans pleading with him not to cancel the show as many of them had already left for the venue. While others claimed they had been waiting for him for weeks together.

In response to a few devastated fans, he stated that he was looking forward to visiting a location with cutting-edge infrastructure so that such performances might proceed without interruption.

In reply to a fan, Rahman also made an appeal to the government and wrote, “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government...we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin replied to AR Rahman.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin replied to AR Rahman. He tweeted, “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large-format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”

The multi-faceted, musical talent composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial Roja and since then there has been no looking back for him. In a career spanning almost three decades, the global icon has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

