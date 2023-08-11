AR Rahman on nepotism: ‘If my kids aren’t into it, this entire place is going to become a godown’

Music composer AR Rahman has addressed the topic of nepotism since he encourages all his three kids Khatija, Raheema and Ameen to prosper in their individual careers. He told The Hindu in an interview that if they don't take his legacy forward, his entire setup will turn into a godown. Also read: AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman turns music composer for Tamil film Minmini: 'Decided to give it a try' AR Rahman with daughter Raheema (left), son Ameen (right) and daughter Khatija (below right).

“People nowadays have learnt this new term... nepotism. I have built all this stuff, this entire world; if my kids aren’t into it, this entire place is going to become a godown! Every step, every inch of every wall, and every chair in my studio has been selected with so much passion and care, and I hope for them to take over from me in the future,” he said.

Khatija and Ameen's songs

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman has sung quite a few popular songs with the Ponniyin Selvan II song Chinnanjiru (Marumurai) in the Tamil version, Minnanchula Vennelaa (Reprise) in the Telugu version and Mera Aasmaan Jal Gaya (Reprise) in the Hindi version. She tied the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last year.

Rahman's son AR Ameen had sung the song Never Say Goodbye for the film Dil Bechara among other songs. He last sang the song Veerane for the Tamil film Maamannan.

AR Rahman wants his kids to be aware of everything

On making them feel the importance of carrying forward his legacy, he also said, “One thing I was very clear about; whatever money I leave for anyone, it’ll disappear in a day if they are not smart enough and don’t understand the legacy. I went through so much financial trouble along with my mom and sisters, but those lessons — the burden that I shared with my mom — made me who I am today."

"Even now, those experiences help me make grounded decisions. So I really want my children to be aware of everything going on; I don’t believe in hiding any bad news or problems from them. I even inform them if I get a loan for a building and the mortgage I’m paying. This is not to torture them, but only to make them learn,” he added.

AR Rahman is currently working on his next project, a film with Mani Ratnam starring Kamal Haasan. He has several other Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films in his kitty. His music in Ponniyin Selvan I and II was loved by his fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON