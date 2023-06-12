AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman turns music composer for Tamil film Minmini: 'Decided to give it a try'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman will be making her debut as a music composer for upcoming Tamil film, Minmini. Director Halitha Shameem took to Twitter to share the news and also share a picture of Khatija from the composing session. She called her an exceptional talent. Also read: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets married, she calls it 'most awaited day in my life'. See pics AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman (left) has turned music composer with a new Tamil film.

Halitha Shameem on Khatija Rahman

Khatija, who has been a singer so far, is finally taking the big plunge as a composer. Sharing the news about roping in Khatija, Halitha wrote: “So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for Minmini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway (sic).”

Reactions to Khatija Rahman's Tamil film debut

Reacting to Halitha’s tweet, several people expressed their excitement over Khatija’s new avatar. One Twitter user wrote, “How exciting!!! I love Khatija's singing and now we get to hear her composing new music too!! Fantastic! All the best Khatija and team!! Also waiting for her independent tribute project "Kuhu Kuhu" (sic).” Another wrote: “Wow ! That’s a sweet surprise! Godspeed (sic).”

Khatija Rahman on her debut

In an recent interview with Times of India, Khatija revealed she wasn’t sure about turning composer till last year. “Last year, I was figuring out what I wanted to do. Also, I was singing and doing so many things at that point. I felt there was too much on my plate. But later, there was another project - also by a female director — that came to me. So, I called Halitha ma’am and told her things had changed, and asked if she still wanted me. I played her my independent track. After hearing that, she said, ‘This is exactly my vibe. I like your voice. I like your thinking. So, I want to work with you. I feel you can add value to the film.’ We decided to give it a try and take it forward,” Khatija said.

About Minmini

Minmini, which is gearing up for release later this year, stars Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai and Pravin Kishore as lead actors. Halitha is best known for her Tamil film, Sillu Karupatti – an anthology of stories on love, relationship, class-divide and companionship - tugs at heartstrings. It’s a film that’ll leave you smiling for a long time. It handles several sensitive topics in the most mature and humorous fashion.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON