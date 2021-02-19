Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' and 'Pandit' become Twitter trends: 'Why am I trending worldwide'

Singer Shweta Pandit was left clueless Friday when she saw 'Shweta Turn Off Your Mic' and 'Pandit' trending on Twitter. Announcing that she had no clue why the trends were running worldwide, the singer also made sure to cash in on the trend and shared her songs.

"Shweta" and "Pandit" began trending worldwide on Twitter after a young woman named Shweta accidentally shared intimate details about her friend's love life, during a college zoom meeting.

Shweta tweeted, "Meanwhile me: I have no idea why am i trending worldwide #Shweta #Pandit." She also took the opportunity to share her songs. Sharing one of her performances' video, she wrote, "And since im trending .. then best is listen to my music (headphones lagalo) #shwetayourmicison."

Shweta also tweeted, "Well, mera mic on hai Microphone kindly use headphones for full clarity in soundcheck Headphone Ghost #shwetayourmicison #shweta #pandit #shwetapandit #mymusic."

She even posted a picture from her wedding and tweeted, "Arre aisa mat bolo. Pandit ne phir shaadi bhi ki (Don't say such thing. The Pandit got married too), Shweta #justforlaughs #storycomplete #PanditkiShaadi #Cantgetoverthistrend #hilarious #shwetapandit #Trending #Shweta."

Shweta Pandit and Ivano Fucci got married in 2016 in a grand affair in Jodhpur. Speaking about her husband, she had told Times of India in an interview, "We fell in love when we first met in Mumbai, but didn’t tell each other instantly. It has been a long distance relationship, which was okay for me but its amazing how he has been such an incredible partner to make our relationship actually work out. He, in true Italian style has made me live the popular Italian phrase La Dolce Vita — it means ‘the sweet life’. He has inspired me in so many different ways and made me see life with a new vision that I didn’t have before and its truly gorgeous! With him, life has come full circle. I am thankful to the universe for bringing us together!"