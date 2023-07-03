Guru Purnima: I miss Mr Seth’s constructive criticism, says Kavita Seth

For singer Kavita Seth, her late husband, KK Seth, was her guru. “He was my mentor. Though he didn’t teach me music, he taught me a lot about living life positively. There are so many learnings from him that continue to inspire me even now,” she says. Kavita Seth with KK Seth

Sharing what she misses the most about her guru, the Sufi singer adds, “I miss the fact that there’s no one to give me constructive criticism anymore. When Mr Seth was around, I knew I had someone at home who’d offer constructive criticism. Whenever I lagged in my concerts, he would give me an honest feedback as soon as I got home. That really helped me grow as an artiste.”

My musical gurus

“ND Sharma ji from Gwalior gharana helped me take my first steps as an artiste. I learnt so much from (late musicians) Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab, Jagjit Singh ji, Abida Parveen ji, Madan Mohan ji and Lata Mangeshkar ji. They have all been my gurus. I continue to learn from them even now,” says Seth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON