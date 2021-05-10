Sonu Nigam abuses those slamming him for not wearing mask while donating blood: ‘Let me answer in language you deserve’

Singer Sonu Nigam lashed out at everyone who criticised him for not wearing a mask while donating blood recently. As he shared a video of himself donating blood, many questioned his act of removing his mask. India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and experts recommend wearing masks to reduce the spread of the virus.

“He still doesn’t get it after so many people dying from corona wear your mask sonu,” one Facebook user wrote. “You are donating blood, good, that doesn't mean you have to open your mask and get clicked. Your face will not change with mask. It might disappear without mask,” another said. Many others dropped similar comments.

Responding to the criticism, Sonu commented, “For the Einstiens here, let me answer you in the language you deserve. Saale gadhon (donkeys), ullu ke patthon (Idiots), one is not allowed to wear a mask while donating blood. Kitna giroge saale leftists (How low will you stoop, you Leftists)?”

Sonu Nigam's comment on his Facebook post.

Sonu inaugurated a blood donation camp in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai and donated 250 oxygen canisters. “Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there’s gonna be acute shortage in India soon,” he urged everyone, in an Instagram post.

Sonu will also be a part of a virtual event on Monday evening to raise funds for oxygen supplies. “India is living its worst nightmare, and every day it breaks my heart to see people struggle for Oxygen. Come forward and join hands with @missionoxygenindia and help raise funds to meet the demand for oxygen in India. Reserve your Monday evening 7 pm for #HopeForO2 a fundraising event on the official website of missionoxygenindia, and become an active participant in curbing the crisis of shortage of oxygen,” he wrote in an Instagram post.