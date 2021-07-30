Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sonu Nigam on staying away from judging reality shows: 'Nobody can tell me how to behave'
music

Sonu Nigam on staying away from judging reality shows: 'Nobody can tell me how to behave'

Sonu Nigam has spoken about why he has stayed away from judging music reality shows. He has earlier been a judge on Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Sonu Nigam had earlier judged Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has earlier judged Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has spoken about staying away from music reality shows. He said that nobody can tell him how to behave on the show. He said that he would judge a show if asked to. However, he also added if he would enjoy doing things that he didn't want to do.

Some time back, Indian Idol was embroiled in a controversy after singer Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to praise Indian Idol 12 contestants when he appeared on the show as a special judge for an episode. Sonu had reacted to the development and had said that if contestants are always praised on reality shows then it is counterproductive.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sonu Nigam said that 'today, his instincts don’t allow him to do such shows'. “I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?” he also added.

"I’m judging a show in Bengal – Super Singer on Star Jalsa. I feel it’s a show of my interest. It has Kaushiki Chakraborty and Kumar Sanu, and a purist atmosphere. I feel comfortable there and hope they won’t ask me for such melodrama. If they do, we’ll see!” he added.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari responds after getting trolled for 'injecting vaccine' into person's veins: 'Bolne do yaar'

Earlier this month, speaking to a leading daily, Sonu had said, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven’t if we keep praising them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu nigam indian idol indian idol 12 amit kumar sa re ga ma pa

Related Stories

bollywood

Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together for Laal Singh Chaddha press conference, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:50 AM IST
bollywood

Yami Gautam says 'impromptu' wedding happened because nani said 'engagement isn't part of our culture'

UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:51 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP