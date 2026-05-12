‘Kyon pitne vaale kaam karte ho?’: Sonu Nigam stops mid-performance after fan climbs on stage at Kolhapur concert

Fans going wild at concerts might seem like great engagement for an artist, but it is not always a positive thing. That was exactly the case with Sonu Nigam when a fan jumped on stage in an attempt to touch his feet. But at what point does such an intense display of admiration begin crossing the line into inappropriate behaviour, especially at a time when performers are increasingly facing incidents of fans trying to grab them or throwing objects on the stage? Whatever the answer may be, the singer handled the moment with ease, effortlessly turning it into one of the highlights of the concert.

Sonu Nigam performed his hit songs at the Kolhapur concert this weekend.(HT_PRINT)

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During his concert in Kolhapur last weekend, Sonu Nigam was forced to abruptly stop mid-song after being interrupted by a fan. However, unlike what one might expect, the incident took a surprising turn when security personnel stepped in to escort the fan off the stage. The singer later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, indirectly urging fans to keep such behaviour in check.

How Sonu Nigam reacted to the incident

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip shared by Sonu Nigam, the singer is seen performing one of his hit songs in a green velvet blazer paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt underneath, before suddenly inching backwards mid-performance. Moments later, a man in a white T-shirt climbs onto the stage and approaches the singer in an attempt to touch his feet and seek his blessings, forcing Nigam to briefly pause his performance. However, instead of reacting harshly or pushing the fan away, the singer simply turns towards the audience and says, “Waah, shabaash!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip shared by Sonu Nigam, the singer is seen performing one of his hit songs in a green velvet blazer paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt underneath, before suddenly inching backwards mid-performance. Moments later, a man in a white T-shirt climbs onto the stage and approaches the singer in an attempt to touch his feet and seek his blessings, forcing Nigam to briefly pause his performance. However, instead of reacting harshly or pushing the fan away, the singer simply turns towards the audience and says, “Waah, shabaash!” {{/usCountry}}

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Panning to another angle, the camera captures security personnel rushing towards the intruder to escort him off the stage. However, in an attempt to salvage the moment, the Papa Meri Jaan hitmaker intervenes, pulls the fan back from security, and hands him the microphone instead. The fan then sings a brief rendition of Chori Kiya Re Jiya, seamlessly continuing the performance from where Nigam had left off.

While the fan sings on stage, Sonu Nigam can be seen standing awkwardly alongside the security personnel, visibly uncomfortable and not entirely pleased by the interruption. Once the fan’s brief moment in the spotlight comes to an end, he returns the microphone to the singer and is faintly heard saying, “Kolhapur loves you” in Hindi. Nigam then resumes the concert after security escorts the fan off the stage.

What Sonu Nigam said about the incident

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Following the incident, Sonu Nigam shared a video of the moment on his Instagram handle, questioning why fans engage in such inappropriate behaviour and indirectly urging them to refrain from repeating it. He wrote in the caption, “‘Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience?’ Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga. (Why do you do things that will get you beaten up, audience? This time I saved you, but I won’t be able to save you every time.)”

After the fan was escorted off the stage, Nigam resumed his performance, but appeared visibly uncomfortable and slightly shaken by the incident, reacting with a mix of awkward disbelief and amusement.

Fans react

The fan concerned himself commented on Nigam’s post saying, “It’s me, thankyou sir,” to which another person reacted, “Bhai Caption Padh le (Brother read the caption).” Other reacted with a mix of disapproval for the fan’s behaviour and praise for how the singer handled the situation. One commented, “Only Sonu Nigam can do this, Really So humble. Respect for u Sonu Sir ,” while another said, “Incredible how gracefully you handled it. Even LET the man sing. The craziest was continuing singing even after the man jumped up on the stage. Fan's favourite for a reason.”

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A different user pointed out how disruptive such interruptions can be, writing, “When an artist is on stage, they are in prayer mode. Interrupting them midway without permission should be considered a sin. Coming on stage without permission is so unethical on the fans’ behalf. Fans should know how to respect the art of an artist. Loved the way bhaiya handled it.” Another person added, “This shouldn’t be done. It breaks the rhythm of the artist and is not liked by the audience either. Also, it will provoke others to repeat such incidents.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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