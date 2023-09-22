Suga begins military service, leaves BTS ARMY emotional with goodbye note: ‘Now the time has come’

Suga pens note for fans

Taking to Weverse late on Thursday, Suga penned a note. He wrote, as translated by X user @BTStranslation_, “Hello. This is Suga. I came to give (you all) my greetings! I've been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY, you all. And now the time has come.”

He also added, "I'll come after finishing my service well sincerely. Beware of the chilly weather from the season changing to autumn. Let's keep being healthy and let us all meet in 2025! ARMY!!!! Always, thank you and love you (smiling face emoji)."

Fans react to Suga's note

Reacting to the post, a BTS fan wrote, "And what if I cry Min Yoongi what if I cry? I love him so much." "Yoongi coming on live to say hello, Yoongi writing a letter before leaving for his service, Yoongi touring to as many cities as he can to meet us, Yoongi showing us his 7 tattoo, Yoongi sharing his vulnerabilities, Yoongi gifting us songs of healing, Yoongi loves us so much," commented another person.

"Promise us to take care of yourself too! Let's stay happy and healthy until we meet again. We love you, always!" read a tweet. "Go and come back safe Suga! Stay healthy too! We'll be waiting, as you said Future's gonna be okay! I love you too!" said another fan.

No official events took place as Suga left for military service

Earlier this week, BigHit Music announced that Suga will enlist for mandatory military duty on Friday. The statement read, “There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

Suga's real name is Min Yoongi. BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also join military service and are likely to reconvene as a group around 2025.

