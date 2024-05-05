Sunidhi Chauhan responds after audience member throws bottle at her during concert: ‘Show ruk jayega’. Watch

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan reacted after an audience member threw a water bottle at her during her show. Taking to Instagram on Friday, a person shared the clip of Sunidhi performing on stage at the SGRR University in Dehradun. (Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post) Sunidhi Chauhan performing on stage at the SGRR University in Dehradun.

Concertgoer throws bottle at Sunidhi

In the clip, Sunidhi looked visibly scared as the bottle hit her hand and landed near her. She looked several times at it before continuing to perform. The singer kept her hand on her chest, too, as she looked around.

Sunidhi reacts to the incident

After some time, Sunidhi said, "Yeh kya horaha hai? Bottles phenkne se kya hoga? Yeh batao. Haina? Usse hoga kya? Show ruk jayega (What is happening? What will happen if you throw bottles? Tell me this. Right? What will happen by doing that? The show will stop.) Do you want that?" Everyone unanimously shouted, "No". The singer was seen keeping her cool and smiling throughout the clip.

Fans praise Sunidhi

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Shameless people really! Sunidhi is a legend." A person said, "This is such pathetic behaviour. She deserves complete respect." A comment read, "She could’ve easily left the show. But she didn’t, Queen, for a reason." "This is sad to see. I can feel what she might be feeling as an artist who has come to perform for people, but then look at the people," an Instagram user said.

"What's wrong with that guy? He must be expelled from the school! Sunidhi Ji is such a legend and down-to-earth personality who handled the situation very calmly! Shame on that guy and college authorities," read another comment. "People are very disrespectful; she's nice that she doesn't react," said another fan.

Sunidhi shares post

Later, Sunidhi shared several pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. However, she didn't mention the incident. The singer captioned the post, "Have you been to my party??? Well, this is what it looks like."