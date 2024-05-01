Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they pout in a rare selfie. See post

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, among the most popular and beloved singers in the Hindi film industry, shared a rare selfie recently. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shreya and Sunidhi Chauhan shared a joint post featuring themselves as they sat inside a plane. (Also Read | When Shreya Ghoshal spoke about actors singing for films, revealed her reaction to Alia Bhatt's Samjhawan version) Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal pose for a selfie.

Shreya, Sunidhi come together for rare selfie

In the first photo, the duo held each other as they smiled for the camera. For her travel, Sunidhi wore a black and white shirt, while Shreya opted for a cream shirt. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. The singers pouted in the next selfie. The caption read, "SC SG break the internet (laughing face emojis) @sunidhichauhan5."

Celebs react to pics

Sunidhi Chauhan replied, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you (red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation!" Salim Merchant commented, "Two of my favourite artists." Jonita Gandhi said, "Like this comment if you’re simping for a 2024 collab between these two." Dia Mirza wrote, "Love you both."

Fans hail ‘two queens in a frame’

Badshah's comment read, "Damnnnnnn." A fan wrote, "My playlist in a photograph." A person commented, "Too much talent in a frame man... You both are legends n our fav." "Two legendary Queen's in one frame," read a comment. Another fan said, "The flight must have been a musical journey."

About Sunidhi and Shreya's musical journey

Sunidhi has been a fan favourite since the beginning of her career. From catchy songs, including Dhoom Machale, to heartfelt tunes like Saami Saami, she shows great versatility. Her live shows are as electrifying.

Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various languages and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.