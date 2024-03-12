When Shreya Ghoshal spoke about actors singing for films, revealed her reaction to Alia Bhatt's Samjhawan version

Shreya Ghoshal, who clocked her 40th birthday on Tuesday, is one of the most versatile singers in India and has lent her voice to many songs over the years. Speaking with SpotboyE in 2017, Shreya had opened up about actors singing songs in films. She spoke about facing a similar incident with Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. (Also Read | Samjhawan Unplugged puts the focus back on Alia Bhatt, the singer) Shreya Ghoshal talked about Alia Bhatt's Samjhawan in 2017.

Shreya spoke about Alia's Samjhawan

Shreya was asked if it bothers her that actors sing a song and the publicity of the film depends on it. She had said, "That has happened with me just once, which was Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. I understand that people do it for promotion. It doesn’t hamper me. Maybe it’s only to get the cash registers ringing. But when someone thinks of the song, the first names to crop up would be Shreya and Arijit. Like the producer, director and the actors, the audience too is aware of the fact that Alia rendered her vocals for the promotion of the film."

Shreya spoke about other female singers

She had also expressed her feelings about female singers sounding like her. "That’s fine as long as we are making good music. I have always given my heartfelt encouragement to new artists. At times, if I hear a song and if I have access to the artiste, I pickup my phone and make it a point to appreciate him/ her. Sunidhi Chauhan and I have done that quite a few times. I am fine with people taking inspiration from me as long as eventually they find their own voice," she had said.

About Samjhawan

The original Samjhawan track was sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The Samjhawan (Unplugged) version was sung by Alia Bhatt. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and late Sidharth Shukla.

