Swanand Kirkire says song remixes have 'no sense': 'Remix pareshan karte hain'

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire has joined the growing number of musicians and writers to speak against the trend of song remixes in the Hindi music industry. Speaking at an event recently, Swanand called remixes ‘annoying’ and added that he sees no sense in them. Also read: AR Rahman calls remix culture 'distorted, weird'

Remixes are not new to the music industry. They have been around for over two decades in some form or the other. However, over the last few years, their frequency and number in Hindi films has increased. Most commercial films include at least one remix these days. This trend that has been criticised by some of the creators of the original song, who feel that remixes ‘spoil’ the original creation.

Speaking at an Aaj Tak event on Saturday, Swanand said, “Remix pareshaan toh karte hain. I feel kisi ke bane banaye khet pe fasal kaat le vaise baat ho gayi (Remixes do annoy. It is like reaping the rewards of someone else’s labour). I never liked it. Nowadays, in the film industry, [it is said] that you should remix your own song. There's no sense in it.”

The lyricist added that he did not know how to solve this issue though. “ There's a reason why an original song is made a certain way. I feel it [remixing] is not good. It keeps happening. I don't know the solution to this,” he added.

Swanand has won the National Award for Best Lyrics twice. Also an actor, playback singer, and assistant director, he made his Bollywood debut writing songs for the 2003 critically acclaimed film Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi in 2003. He also lent his voice to a few songs in the film. He has appeared in cameos and supporting roles in a number of films and web series over the years. He was last seen in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

