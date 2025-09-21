Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit pause delivery in Assam to honour late singer Zubeen Garg

The Assam government had announced a three-day state mourning after the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Online food delivery and quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit took a unique step as they remembered the singer. Zubeen Garg died on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving activity. (PTI)

Online food delivery, quick commerce platforms honour Zubeen Garg

Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit paused their operations across the state while paying tribute to Zubeen. On Swiggy, the message read, "Sorry! Restaurants aren't accepting orders at the moment. Please check back later." "Please check back in a while," flashed after opening the Zomato app. On Blinkit, it shows "currently unavailable" when the app is opened.

Assam is observing a 3-day mourning

Earlier, the Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations during the three-day mourning period. However, "essential activities" will be carried out under the Sewa Saptah campaign. The decision for three-day state mourning was taken by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The tweet read, "In loving memory of Assam's eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance."

"Assam Government stands in solidarity with the people in mourning beloved Zubeen. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. Essential service activities under 'Sewa Saptah' will continue, while ceremonial or benefit-distribution events stand postponed," it added.

Internet reacts to Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit's gesture for Zubeen

Reacting to this, a fan said, "Assam lost its true gem. No one will ever know what he meant to us. Zubeen made our childhood memorable, gave some outstanding songs in both Hindi, Bengali, Assamese..." "How do we explain this ache to someone? Zubeen Garg was never just Yaa Ali for us - he was our childhood, our growing up, our becoming. He wasn't just a singer. He was a heartbeat," a person wrote.

"Zubeen was home away from home. Today, Assam mourns as one. It feels like we've lost a brother. He was our pride, our voice, our unity. He held us together. Bihu won't be the same anymore without you. Never," read a comment. Another fan said, "The sky feels quieter tonight, and our hearts heavier. There will never be another Zubeen Garg." "No one can replace him. He is the only one. Assam lost its heartbeat," read another comment.

About Zubeen's final journey

On Sunday morning, Zubeen's body began the final journey home in Kahilipara from Guwahati airport, with thousands of mourners pouring onto the streets to have a last glimpse of their favourite artiste. The convoy crawled through a sea of humanity in an emotionally charged atmosphere with people from all walks of life and ages lining the streets and showering flowers on the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the iconic singer. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, accompanied his body in the ambulance, which moved out of the airport through the VIP exit.

Zubeen's mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, his body will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage till 7 pm. Zubeen died in Singapore at 52. He died on Friday during a scuba diving activity.