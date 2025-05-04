Taehyung and Jungkook flex their ripped arms in unseen pic ahead of military discharge, BTS ARMY reacts

BTS fans were in for a treat as group members Kim Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook featured in new pictures showing off their buffed-up arms. Taking to Instagram, bodybuilder and gym trainer Choi Hanjin shared a bunch of pictures featuring the duo as well as actor Song Kang. (Also Read | J-Hope reveals BTS' plans after RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military discharge in June) BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook featured together in a new photo.

New pics of Taehyung and Jungkook working out

The first picture showed Taehyung posing in front of the mirror wearing black gym wear. He was joined by Jungkook in the next photo. He also wore a black T-shirt and shorts. The duo made similar poses as they showed off their muscles.

Song Kang joins Taehyung in gym

In another photo, Taehyung was joined by Song Kang. In the picture, Taehyung wore a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. He also wore a beanie. Song Kang opted for a grey T-shirt and black pants. The last photo showed Taehyung making a face and flexing his muscles.

Sharing the photos, Hanjin captioned the post, "The two young men that my wife used to watch every day are right in front of me, lol. Calm yet strong energy, concentration that makes you feel sincerity in every single attitude toward exercise!! And on top of that, they have good strength!!"

"Even during my military service, I could tell from my body how diligently I had managed it. 'If you were okay with my last routine... I'll do it the same next time~!!!' (A song I listened to a lot in the car because of my wife... Aren't you jealous of my wife?? Haha)," he concluded.

BTS fans react to pics

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Need Taehyung and Song Kang in a K-drama together.” “Taehyung and V are truly amazing and are an inspiration,” wrote a person. “Taehyung, Song Kang and Jungkook together? OMG! Cast them in a K-drama now,” read a comment.

About BTS

The post comes just a month ahead of Taehyung and Jungkook's military discharge. The duo, along with RM, Suga and Jimin, will complete their military service in June. Jin and J-Hope completed their military training last year in June and October respectively.

BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the K-pop industry, is currently on hiatus. They will reunite in 2025 and then plan their upcoming projects.

About Song Kang

The actor is known for Love Alarm (2019–2021), Sweet Home (2020–2024), Navillera (2021), Nevertheless (2021), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), and My Demon (2023–2024). He made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy The Liar and His Lover.