J-Hope reveals BTS' plans after RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military discharge in June: We'll quickly get together…

J-Hope talks about BTS

J-Hope opened up about the "unique identities" of the BTS members. “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing."

J-Hope on BTS members' reunion

"The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I'm curious to see how it'll look like. I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy," he also added.

About BTS

RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will get discharged from the military in June this year. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. The BTS members made their debut together in 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

BTS released their first Korean and Japanese-language studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up, respectively, in 2014. The group's second Korean studio album was Wings (2016). Their other albums include Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), and Map of the Soul: 7 (2020). They also gave several hits, such as Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe, among others.

J-Hope's ongoing tour

The BTS rapper's Hope on the Stage tour kicked off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He performed three nights there before heading to Brooklyn, New York.

He also announced his performance in Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines, Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan. His tour will end in June.