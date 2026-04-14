‘She was singing on call': Talat Aziz says Asha Bhosle told him ‘tabiyat theek nahi’ during their last conversation

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death on April 12 left everyone in the industry shocked and in deep mourning. Her last rites took place on Monday, with many celebrities paying their final tributes. In a recent interview with Zoom, singer Talat Aziz recalled his last conversation with Asha Bhosle and revealed how she was singing despite being ill.

Talat Aziz recalls his last comversation with Asha Bhosle

Talat Aziz recalled Asha Bhosle singing to him during their last call.

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Talat revealed that he shared a special and close bond with the late legendary singer and recalled how he had a warm chat with her just a few days ago. The singer revealed that three days before leaving for Mauritius on April 3, he received a video call from Asha Bhosle.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "Maine pucha kaise hain aap? Toh unhone bola ki haan zara tabyat theek nahi hai aajkal. Bhut saari baatien ki purane logon ke barrien main, Lata ji ke barrien main. Unhone kaha, 'Ek kaam karo tum, jab vapas aaoge Mauritius se toh aake milna toh bethke baatein karenge.' Lekin takdeer main likha nahi tha. Main vapas aaya April 9-10 ko aur April 11 ko mujhe pata laga, she's not well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Maine pucha kaise hain aap? Toh unhone bola ki haan zara tabyat theek nahi hai aajkal. Bhut saari baatien ki purane logon ke barrien main, Lata ji ke barrien main. Unhone kaha, 'Ek kaam karo tum, jab vapas aaoge Mauritius se toh aake milna toh bethke baatein karenge.' Lekin takdeer main likha nahi tha. Main vapas aaya April 9-10 ko aur April 11 ko mujhe pata laga, she's not well.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (I asked her how she was doing, and she said, “Yes, my health hasn’t been too good these days.” We spoke a lot about old times and about the people from the past, including Lata ji. She said, “Do one thing, when you return from Mauritius, come and meet me and we’ll sit and talk.” But fate had other plans. I returned around April 9 or 10, and on April 11, I found out that she was unwell.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (I asked her how she was doing, and she said, “Yes, my health hasn’t been too good these days.” We spoke a lot about old times and about the people from the past, including Lata ji. She said, “Do one thing, when you return from Mauritius, come and meet me and we’ll sit and talk.” But fate had other plans. I returned around April 9 or 10, and on April 11, I found out that she was unwell.) {{/usCountry}}

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He revealed that on April 12, he spoke to Asha's daughter-in-law, Anjula, who told him that the singer was critical, and the next thing he received was the sad news of Asha's demise. He added,

"Voh dil ki bahut young thi, voh 92 ki nahi thi, voh 22 ki thi dil mein. Unka ravayiya bahut positive tha zindagi ko lekar. Literally vo phone pe gaa rahi thi, aur pooch rahi thi dekho meri awaz kaisi lag rahi hai. Maine kaha aap gaa rahi hain aur keh rahin hain meri tabyat kharab hai, sur bhi barabar lag rahe hain, kamaal hai"

(She was very young at heart; she was not 92, she was 22 in her heart. Her attitude towards life was very positive. She was literally singing on the phone and asking, “Tell me, how does my voice sound?” I said, “You are singing and saying your health is not well, yet you are perfectly in tune, it’s amazing.”)

About Asha Bhosle's death

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On April 12, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital a day earlier after suffering cardiac and respiratory issues. On Sunday, she succumbed to multiple organ failure. Her death came as a shock to the entire film and music industry. Her last rites were held on Monday.

Numerous celebrities, including Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and others, were seen getting emotional as they consoled her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Her casket was adorned with white lilies and wrapped in the tricolour at her home, and she was given a gun salute by the Mumbai Police at the crematorium. Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

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