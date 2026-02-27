Tanishk Bagchi slams ‘unfair’ no royalty system in Hindi music industry: ‘With 37 billion views, they think I own jet’

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has revamped and recreated many 90s classics that went on to gain popularity. However, the success he tasted with Saiyaara in 2025 proved to be career-defining for him. In a recent interview with Faridoon Sharyar, Tanishk spoke about the “unfair” system in the Hindi music industry, where musicians do not receive royalties. Tanishk Bagchi compares West's fair system to Bollywood's unfair system of 0 royalties to musicians.

Tanishk Bagchi talks about the unfair system in Bollywood music industry Tanishk explained the “unfair” system in the music industry and revealed how PR is essential to promote one’s work, but many musicians cannot afford it. He spoke about the lack of a structured system to support a musician’s passion and pointed out that in the West, everyone — from sound engineers to songwriters — receives royalties, which ensures financial stability. However, in India, musicians are typically paid only once.

Tanishk noted that there has been some improvement because of the IPRS (Indian Performing Right Society), and he remains hopeful that things will change further. He added that it is unfair that musicians and instrumentalists, who also deserve royalties, do not receive them, but expressed optimism about better times ahead.

Tanishk said, “I think I have around 37 billion views only on YouTube, and streaming numbers must be just as much. I don’t know the exact figure. If I mention that number outside India, people get scared. They think I must own a jet. I really like this about the West — it’s not unfair, it’s very fair. Everyone gets their due for the hard work they have put in.”

He concluded, “Here, we have to do it over and over again. You have done one Saiyaara and then it’s over — you have to start again. You might get famous for a couple of months, but then people may forget you. But we can’t leave the country either. We have to be here, sustain ourselves and be part of this process. You have to work with everybody without any hard feelings. That’s how I have been working. You don’t think about when you will get paid. You just keep working.”

About Tanishk Bagchi Before composing hits for films, Tanishk produced music for TV shows like Thapki...Pyaar Ki. He made his debut as a solo music composer in Bollywood with the song Samandar from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. In 2018, he composed the soundtrack album for Loveyatri.

The composer gained widespread fame when he recreated the song Dilbar for Satyamev Jayate, which received 20 million views in the first 24 hours. He also recreated Aankh Marey for Simmba, which became a major hit. In 2025, he composed the title track of Saiyaara, which emerged as a chartbuster. Since then, he has composed music for Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. His most recent hit includes Tumse Behtaar from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.