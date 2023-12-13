Taylor Swift captures boyfriend Travis Kelce's gameday haircut snippets

Taylor Swift has recently been in the spotlight not just for her music but also for her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Swift’s presence at various stadiums to cheer on Kelce, coupled with her interactions with his teammates’ wives, has lamented her passion for her relationship.

Taylor Swift kissing NFL star Travis Kelce's Cheek(Instagram/Patrick Regan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In anticipation of Kelce’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Swift, 33, was seen attending the event alongside Donna Kelce. Prior to the game, Swift appeared to have spent quality time at Kelce’s residence in Kansas City, capturing candid moments of the Chiefs tight end.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NFL barber Patrick Regan took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photographs and videos featuring Kelce, 34, before the game. Swift was credited for one of the images, which Regan highlighted in his caption writing, “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo in question depicted Regan giving Kelce a haircut at his home. Kelce donned a traditional barber cape, while Regan, equipped with a headlamp, meticulously groomed Kelce’s facial hair. Fans were quick to notice a distinctive filter on the photo, reminiscent of Swift’s style, which also revealed a glimpse of Kelce’s home, complete with a festively decorated Christmas tree.

ALSO READ| Happy birthday Taylor Swift: How her songs continue to redefine the idea of self-discovery

Regan’s post also included an intimate snapshot of the couple, with Swift affectionately kissing Kelce’s cheek as he smiled for the camera, his arm wrapped around her.

Despite the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills, Swift and Kelce were in high spirits as they attended a team party at a holiday-themed pop-up bar in Kansas City that evening. The photo capturing their affectionate moment was taken at this event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swift, a 12-time Grammy award winner, changed her attire before joining Kelce at the team gathering. She was photographed in a chic leather mini skirt and a black long-sleeve top at the holiday bar. Earlier, for the game at Arrowhead Stadium, she had donned a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt.

The red-and-black sweatshirt from the '90s, sourced from Kansas City’s local retailer Westside Storey, was paired with Swift’s signature red lipstick and a selection of rings, including a favored piece from Mazin Jewels and a garnet ring from Mejuri. Following Swift’s appearance at the game, Westside Storey shared a TikTok video revealing additional Chiefs merchandise sent to Swift, including several vintage pullovers.

Among the items was a playful shirt that subtly referenced the couple’s romance, reading “Who’s Travis Kelce Anyway? Ew.” This shirt was a nod to the one Swift wore in her “22” music video and during the Eras Tour, further cementing her connection to Kelce and his team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON