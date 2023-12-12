Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce during post-game PDA at Christmas party. See new pics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together at the Kansas City Chiefs post-game party over the weekend. Travis's Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills during the match and had to face an unfortunate loss. This did not hamper the mood of the lovebirds, as the two of them were spotted at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar, where Taylor even planted a big kiss on Travis's cheek. (Also read: NFL announcer calls Taylor Swift ‘Travis Kelce’s wife' by mistake during game. Watch) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked adorable together in the new pictures.

New picture of Taylor and Travis

The picture of Taylor kissing Travis was posted by Patrick Regan on Instagram. Patrick works as his hair stylist and is also a good friend. In the picture, Travis grabbed onto one of the singer's arms as she held his face close for a kiss. Taylor looked beautiful in a black leather miniskirt, sheer tights and black over-the-knee boots, while Travis opted for a corduroy jacket which seemed inspired by Evermore, and paired it with beige pants.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The lovebirds were seen with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the bar, along with other Chiefs WAGs. The two looked comfortable and were all smiles while posing with a group of fans. Earlier, they were also spotted leaving the stadium together as they eventually went to the Christmas-themed bar.

Taylor and Travis's relationship

The 33-year-old popstar, who was recently honoured as Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, opened up about her relationship in an interview with the magazine. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said.

Taylor and Travis's whirlwind romance has caused media frenzy over the last few months. Taylor had accepted his invite to watch him play and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna Kelce.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place