Taylor Swift chooses bestie Selena Gomez over TIME gala, Travis Kelce to throw ‘the best birthday party possible’

It's Taylor Swift's day, and the entire music world is joining the celebration as the iconic singer turns 34. Despite being honored as Time magazine's Person of the Year, Taylor chose to forgo the magazine's gala and instead celebrated the occasion with her best friend, Selena Gomez. The Lover singer donned a stylish tan leather trench coat, radiating charisma on her birthday as she stepped out for a luxe dinner night in New York.

Taylor Swift rings in the 34th birthday with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday night's luxe meal with her A-list friends marked the beginning of Taylor Swift's early birthday celebration. Both Selena and Taylor were photographed leaving Zero Bond club along with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Swift was seen smiling as she and her longtime buddy Gomez walked out of the restaurant hand in hand. The besties look like they're having a great time these days. They recently made news when they were photographed out on a girl's night out after Selena Gomez made her relationship with Benny Blanco public.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Taylor Swift Challenge: Can you ace the ultimate Taylor quiz on her birthday?

The 12-time Grammy winner appears to have opted out of attending Time magazine's gala that evening. For the unversed, Taylor is making her concert movie from the Eras Tour available for streaming in celebration of her birthday!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Taylor and Selena flaunted their impeccable fashion sense as they hit the streets of New York. Taylor rocked a tan leather trench coat, carrying a gold-accented purse. Black dress peeked from beneath, topped off with chain-detailed platform boots. Selena took a sleek approach in all black, layering a long wool coat over platform boots and sheer tights.

Travis Kelce all set to surprise sweetheart Taylor Swift on Birthday

Insiders close to Travis Kelce claimed that He is planning "the best party possible" for her birthday on Wednesday, even if his exact plans are yet unknown. Kelce's close friend also raised the possibility of a proposal during or following the dinner party, although there haven't been any firm updates on this as of yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}