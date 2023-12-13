Taylor Swift Challenge: Can you ace the ultimate Taylor quiz on her birthday

Welcome to the Ultimate Taylor Swift Quiz, a special edition crafted to celebrate the iconic singer-songwriter on her birthday. As Swifties around the world gather to honour the day her idol, what better way to join in the festivities than by testing your knowledge of her illustrious career? Do you call yourself a Swiftie? Then you can't shy away from answering this Taylor Swift challenge on her birthday(AP)

From her country roots to her pop anthem days, and all the heartfelt lyrics in between, this quiz is a journey through the chapters of Taylor Swift's life and artistry. So, grab your guitar, don your best cardigan, and let's see how well you know the queen of storytelling through song. Are you ready for it?"

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Taylor Swift - 12-time Grammy winner, has turned 34 on 13 December(REUTERS)

Question 1: Name the Taylor Swift album that features the song 'Love Story'.

Question 2: Complete these lyrics from 'Blank Space': 'Got a long list of ex-lovers, they'll tell you I'm ___.

Question 3: What year did Taylor Swift release her debut album?

Question 4: Which Taylor Swift song starts with the lyrics: 'I walked through the door with you, the air was cold'?

Question 5: Which city was Taylor Swift born in?

Question 6: Name the artist who collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song 'Everything Has Changed'.

Question 7: In which music video does Taylor Swift fight off a group of villains with her friends?"

Question 8: Which album did Taylor Swift describe as her first 'official pop album'?"

Question 9: At which award show did Taylor Swift win her first Grammy?

Question 10: Which Taylor Swift song is widely believed to be about her relationship with Harry Styles?

Question 11: In which song does Taylor Swift reference 'The Great Gatsby'?

Question 12: Name the bonus track from '1989' that was only available in Target stores.

Question 13: Taylor Swift is known for hiding messages in her album booklet lyrics. What is the hidden message in the song 'Dear John' from her 'Speak Now' album?

Question 14: In the 'You Belong With Me' music video, what is written on the note Taylor's character passes in class?

Question 15: Which artist did Taylor Swift collaborate with for the song 'Both of Us'?

(Answers)

Answer 1: Fearless

Answer 2: Insane

Answer 3: 2006

Answer 4: All Too Well

Answer 5: Reading, Pennsylvania

Answer 6: Ed Sheeran

Answer 7: Bad Blood

Answer 8: 1989

Answer 9: The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards

Answer 10: Style

Answer 11: This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Answer 12: Wonderland

Answer 13: I loved you don't forget

Answer 14: Can you talk?

Answer 15: B.o.B