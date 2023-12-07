Elon Musk predicts Taylor Swift's popularity will decline after being named TIME’s Person of the Year; Twitter reacts

Twitter schooled Elon Musk as he responded to a tweet by Taylor Swift. On Thursday, the billionaire took to X (Formerly Twitter) to congratulate Taylor in a series of tweets. He was reacting to the singer's tweet about being named TIME’s Person of the Year. "Congrats," Elon tweeted in response. In another tweet, he said, "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol." Also read: Taylor Swift named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023

'That last tweet was so unnecessary'

Elon Musk congratulates Taylor Swift on being named TIME’s Person of the Year.

In no time, Twitter users in huge numbers reacted to Elon Musk's statement. One wrote, "Well Taylor didn’t earn her money off the backs of mine workers but hey..." Another said, "Well Taylor doesn’t ruin everything she touches so." A third tweeted, "He could’ve just say congratulations and move on. No one asked for his advice/opinion though." A person also said, "Taylor has been dealing with fame before Elon became famous. So that advice is not needed."

A tweet also read, "Elon Musk try not to make everything about himself challenge." One also said, "Elon will always be Elon. That last tweet was so unnecessary." A person also wrote, "Uh Elon was TIME's Person of the Year?" Elon Musk, who is the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, was TIME's Person of the Year for 2021.

Elon Musk joked about decline in Taylor Swift's popularity after her recent honour.

What Taylor had tweeted

In her original tweet, alongside her recent TIME magazine cover, Taylor had said on Wednesday, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued."

Taylor had added, "I have trust issues, when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge. I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I’m really reflecting on this year, and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times."

Earlier, Elon Musk fans had slammed Taylor Swift’s Person of the Year award, with some tweeting she had done nothing but 'date a famous player' in 2023. Taylor Swift made headlines throughout 2023, be it for her Eras Tour smashing records for ticket sales, and boosting the economies of the cities she visited or for her personal life. She has been dating American football player Travis Kelce and the two often make news for their relationship.

