Elon Musk mocks Paris Hilton's cookware ads after X deal suspension, 'not convincing enough'

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, mocked Paris Hilton's cookware brand after her media company, 11:11, withdrew a deal from X (formerly Twitter). Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media joined IBM and Apple in pulling ads from X after Musk supported a post containing antisemitic content. The billionaire apologized afterward, but the antisemitic post resulted in major backlash, causing the businessman to lose business deals one after another. File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023. IBM has stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)(AP)

Elon Musk takes swipe at Paris Hilton's cookware line

Taking to the microblogging platform, the 52-year-old businessman took a jab at the actress and wrote “The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh,I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.” Despite Musk's supposedly angry response, many fans rallied behind Paris Hilton, acknowledging her longstanding efforts in building a brand centered around food-related interests. She even hosted a Netflix series titled Cooking with Paris in 2021 which was a ‘good’ debut.

Bruce Gersh the COO of 11:11 Media in a statement to CNN said “The company decided to immediately pull the campaign from the platform.” Nevertheless, the statement made no mention of whether the suspension was temporary or permanent.

Initially, Paris Hilton partnered with Elon Musk to advertise her pink cookware collection, known as the Be An Icon Collection, which is available at Walmart shops across the nation. The original idea was to split the revenue with X.

Elon Musk's antisemitic row explained

A few days ago Elon Musk responded to a tweet claiming “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” In response, the CEO and chief technology officer of SpaceX said "You have said the actual truth."

Big businesses like IBM, NBC Universal, and Comcast ceased airing advertisements on Elon Musk's platform, X (previously Twitter), because of concerns expressed by Media Matters regarding anti-Semitic content.