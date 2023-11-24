Jennifer Garner to Paris Hilton, Patrick Mahomes, and more, how Hollywood celebs are celebrating Thanksgiving 2023

Happy Thanksgiving! Hollywood is kicking off the much-awaited holiday season with gusto. Thanksgiving is a special day for Americans to gather with their loved ones and friends to celebrate while offering gratitude for all of life's blessings. Let's take a look at how celebrities are celebrating this day. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes(Instagram)

Paris Hilton

American model, actress, and businesswoman Paris Whitney Hilton is joyously celebrating the day with her toddler, Phoenix. She expresses gratitude towards her son for bringing the gift of motherhood into her life. Taking to her social media she shared an adorable picture with the caption “I am so grateful for this beautiful life. This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends, and a loving husband. To many more years of love and thanks!”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes

On Thanksgiving, Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his beloved wife Brittany Mahomes posted a family portrait with their two kids, daughter Sterling and 11-month-old boy Bronze. "Happy Thanksgiving".

Patrick Mahomes(Instagram)

Jennifer Garner

She posted a video of herself making a cookie recipe that she likes to make for the holidays on social media. Garner, the mother of three children, was previously married to Ben Affleck, who is currently married to Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner(Instagram)

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak waved on Instagram Story that she will be spending Thanksgiving with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, and their kids, amid the ongoing divorce procedure. The actress from Don't Be Tardy shared a photo of a deep-fried turkey on social media, indicating a low-key Thanksgiving gathering.

Kim Zolciak Thanksgiving update(Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. “Today I am thankful. For the big things, the little things, the beautiful everyday moments that make me smile and bring me peace. The things that try to break me, the things that challenge me, the things that bring me to tears, happy and sad. I am thankful for the people in my life, past and present. The family and friends who love me unconditionally. The little humans whose laughter makes my soul tingle. I am thankful for the people whose actions made me stronger. The people reading this will never know how much their words of encouragement have meant to me over the years. Life is made up of millions of little moments. And today I am thankful for every last one.”

Bruce and Emma Willis

Bruce Willis posted a heartwarming note along with a playful family photo to Instagram. “I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.