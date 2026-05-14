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Taylor Swift, Kelce's wedding gets an Indian twist; couple planning a grand event - All we know

Fans are buzzing after reports claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have hired celebrity designer Rishi Patel to plan their wedding.

May 14, 2026 04:35 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Taylor Swift turns everything she touches into a moment, including her wedding. Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's much-awaited event is getting closer.

Reports on social media claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tapped Rishi Patel.(Instagram)

Now, reports are circulating on social media that the couple has hired Rishi Patel, one of the world's most celebrated event designers to plan what could be one of the biggest weddings in recent memory.

However, HT.com has not independently confirmed any of these claims.

Social media reaction

Posts on X have been buzzing with excitement. "IT'S GOING TO BE HUGE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, one of the world's biggest designers," one user wrote.

Another added: "IT WILL BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVENT! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, named as one of the world's top designers by multiple magazines."

Also Read: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding details leaked? Insider says couple's big day linked to Chiefs schedule

So who is Rishi Patel?

If the reports are true, Swift and Kelce could not have chosen a more high-profile name in the world of event design.

Rishi Patel is the CEO and Chief Creative Officer of HMR Designs, a globally renowned event and design firm, according to Sage Journey. He has been named one of the top wedding and event designers in the world by some of the biggest names in fashion and lifestyle media, including Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Brides and Martha Stewart Weddings. He has also been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 honoree.

Patel specializes in fully transformative event design, with a firm belief that guest experience and service are at the heart of true luxury. His portfolio spans galas, weddings, and milestone celebrations, and he has designed events for some of the most notable figures, families, and organizations in the world, per Sage Journey.

He holds an MBA from Indiana University with a background in Finance. And he is proud Chicago native and avid traveler.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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