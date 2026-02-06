Taylor Swift says she came up with the idea of Opalite music video during The Graham Norton Show

Sharing pictures from the music video, in which Taylor was seen with Domhnall and host Graham Norton, Taylor began: "My favourite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favourite shows, @TheGNShow."

Taylor Swift has dropped the official music video of her single, Opalite. Fans can stream the song on Apple Music and on Spotify Premium. The fun and quirky video sees Taylor play a woman dating a large rock. Actor Domhnall Gleeson also stars in it, as a man dating a cactus! Taylor took to her X account to share how she came up with the idea of the video on the hugely popular The Graham Norton Show!

She went on to detail, “For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late-night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine. Anyway.”

Talking about the episode, she went on to add, “I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and @LewisCapaldi.All people whose work I’ve admired from afar.”

‘Like a school group project but for adults’ Taylor further added, “When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later, he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project, but for adults, and it isn’t mandatory.”

Concluding the note, she said, “To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time-travel back to the 90s with us and help with this video. You might even recognise some friendly faces from The Eras Tour. I got to work with one of my favourite people in the world, Rodrigo Prieto, again! I had more fun than I ever imagined - made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film. The Opalite video is out now on Spotify & Apple Music.”

Taylor Swift’s marketing team, Taylor Nation, confirmed that the video is available to watch on Spotify Premium and Apple Music. It will drop on YouTube on Sunday, February 8.