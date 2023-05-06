Taylor Swift ‘speaks now’, fans go wild as Taylor's Version album release date revealed

Taylor Swift recently announced that she will be releasing her "Taylor's Version" of "Speak Now" on July 7th. The singer made the announcement at her concert in Nashville, where she revealed that the album will be available in all formats. Swift also shared that the new version of "Speak Now" will have six extra songs from the vault. Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville,(AP)

Swift spoke about the album, which she first made between the ages of 18 and 20, saying that it tells a story of growing up, flailing, flying, and crashing. She added that she loves the album because of its unfiltered diaristic confessions, wild wistfulness, and brutal honesty. The album marked a significant milestone for Swift 13 years ago as it became the first and only album for which she was the sole songwriter on all tracks.

Fans were excited about the news, as they had long speculated about which album would be next to get the re-recording-plus-bonus-tracks treatment. The new cover art has a more serious expression, marking Swift as definitely not the 20-year-old who posed for the original album's cover.

Swift has been recording all-new versions of her Big Machine releases and has so far released "Fearless" and "Red" in "Taylor's Version" editions. Fans have followed her wishes to buy and stream only the versions where she owns the recordings outright, after her public distress at her Big Machine catalog having been sold against her wishes.

Also read | BLACKPINK's Lisa sets new Guinness world records for the K-pop universe

The announcement has heightened anticipation among fans, who can't wait to celebrate "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" with the singer in July.