Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate $2m to Imagination Library; how Dolly Parton thanked them

Country music legend Dolly Parton has publicly thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the couple donated $2 million to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. It is only one of several charitable contributions the couple has reportedly made.

Dolly Parton shared a personal video thanking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the couple donated $2 million to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. (REUTERS/Anna Gordon)

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According to reports, Swift and Kelce chose to mark their wedding celebrations by supporting multiple charities instead of focusing solely on private festivities.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Parton expressed her gratitude and praised the couple for making philanthropy a central part of their lives.

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What did Dolly Parton say?

Parton shared an enthusiastic video about the donation on her social media and expressed her joy and congratulations to the couple.

"I was just told that you two are making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library," Parton said in the video. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude."

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{{^usCountry}} The singer added that the donation would help expand the foundation's work and joked about the couple's future family. "When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby," Parton said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer added that the donation would help expand the foundation's work and joked about the couple's future family. "When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby," Parton said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

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She ended her message by singing a line from her iconic hit, "I Will Always Love You."

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What is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library?

Founded in 1995 by the Dollywood Foundation, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5, regardless of their family's income.

According to their page, the literacy initiative began in Parton's hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee. It then further expanded across the United States and internationally.

The charity has become one of Parton's celebrated philanthropic initiatives and has distributed hundreds of millions of books since its launch.

In her message to Swift and Kelce, Parton highlighted the foundation's mission. "The mission of the Dollywood Foundation is to dream more, care more, learn more and be more," she said. She added that Swift and Kelce's contribution would allow the organization to continue that mission "in even bigger ways."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's charitable efforts

Both Swift and Kelce have previously supported charitable causes through donations and community initiatives.

According to Charity Journal, Swift and Kelce have donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week. The gifts included food banks, children’s hospitals, educational programs, and animal welfare groups all over the United States.

The Journal reported that Feeding America got $2 million, and both City Harvest and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank each got $1 million in donations.